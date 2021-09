Copies of the new novel by Irish author Sally Rooney titled 'Beautiful World, Where Are You', on display for sale at Waterstones book store in Piccadilly, London, Britain, 07 September 2021. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Irish author Sally Rooney’s long-awaited return to bookstores on Tuesday piled crowds of followers waiting in line to bag the writer’s third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You.

The novel, a tale of two close friends looking for love as they navigate a confusing but beautiful world, will be the third book released by Rooney, who was critically acclaimed internationally for her previous works Conversations With Friends, and Normal People. EFE

