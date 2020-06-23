Roots music, a concert for plants

View of the initiative created by artist Eugenio Ampudia composed by a string quartet concert with a total of 2,201 plants as public at the Liceu in Barcelona, Spain, 22 June 2020. EFE/ Quique Garcia

