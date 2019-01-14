Justin Rose of England holds up the FedEx Cup after the fourth round of the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup final at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

English golfer Justin Rose maintained the No. 1 spot of the World Golf Ranking released Monday, ahead of the United States' Brooks Koepka.

This week's top-10 saw no change as American pro Dustin Johnson stayed in the third spot, followed by his compatriots Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele, respectively.

Further down the rankings, US golfer Matt Kuchar jumped 10 places up to world No. 22, thanks to winning the Sony Open on Sunday in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The current top-10 ranking and points are as follows:

1. Justin Rose (England): 9.50 average points

2. Brooks Koepka (USA): 9.19

3. Dustin Johnson (USA): 8.16

4. Justin Thomas (USA): 8.10

5. Bryson DeChambeau (USA): 7.05

6. Xander Schauffele (USA): 6.42

7. Jon Rahm (Spain): 6.23

8. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland): 6.08

9. Francesco Molinari (Italy): 5.73

10. Tony Finau (USA): 5.40.