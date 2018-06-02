Italy's Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) on Saturday earned pole position for the Italian motorcycle Grand Prix, his first time to start a race from pole in two years.
Rossi clocked in at one minute, 46.208 seconds, setting a track record at the Mugello circuit, which saw a three tenths of a second separating the top six competitors in the time sheet.
The seven-time world champion had last started from pole at the 2016 Japanese MotoGP, but crashed out of the race.
Spain's Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) will start from the first row, after clocking in one minute, 46.243 seconds, along with fellow Spaniard Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) who was 0.096 seconds off the pace.
From the second row, Italy's Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) will be joined by reigning world champion Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda) of Spain.