Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team celebrates claiming pole position at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello racing circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team (C), Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales of Movistar Yamaha (R) and Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati Team (L) pose after the qualifying session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy, at the Mugello racing circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Italy's Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) on Saturday earned pole position for the Italian motorcycle Grand Prix, his first time to start a race from pole in two years.

Rossi clocked in at one minute, 46.208 seconds, setting a track record at the Mugello circuit, which saw a three tenths of a second separating the top six competitors in the time sheet.

The seven-time world champion had last started from pole at the 2016 Japanese MotoGP, but crashed out of the race.

Spain's Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) will start from the first row, after clocking in one minute, 46.243 seconds, along with fellow Spaniard Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) who was 0.096 seconds off the pace.

From the second row, Italy's Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) will be joined by reigning world champion Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda) of Spain.