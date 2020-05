Members of the Castle Guard wearing protective face masks attend the ceremonial Changing of the Guard at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, 25 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Clouds pass over the Evangelical Baptist Prayer House (Bethaus), after a series of new covid-19 disease infections, in Frankfurt Roedelheim, Germany, 25 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIMILIAN VON LACHNER

Restrictions in Italy, the first country in Europe to become a hotspot for the coronavirus, were further eased on Monday, as gyms and other exercise centers reopened.

Elsewhere on the continent, countries that have been less affected by the pandemic, such as Germany and the Czech Republic, also continued with their respective de-escalation of restrictions ahead of the summer, the high season for the flagging tourism sector.EFE-EPA

ch-ks/jt