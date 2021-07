The Royal Albert Hall during its 150 anniversary celebration show in London, Britain, 19 July 2021. EFE/Raúl Bobé.

The world-renowned music auditorium Royal Albert Hall in London has opened its doors to receive audiences with an orchestrated soundtrack celebrating its 150 years of history.

British composer David Arnold (James Bond, Sherlock) presented his Circle of Music piece, especially designed for the hall’s anniversary celebrations and brought to life alongside the National Youth Choir and Albert’s Orchestra. EFE

