Luis Manuel Rubiales (L) speaks to the media as a new Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President in Madrid, Spain, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.P.GANDUL

Luis Manuel Rubiales poses for the photographers as the new Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President in Madrid, Spain, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.P.GANDUL

Luis Manuel Rubiales on Thursday was elected president of the Spanish soccer federation, receiving an absolute majority of the votes to defeat the other candidate, Juan Luis Larrea, in the first balloting held during the organization's general assembly.

Rubiales, the 40-year-old former president of the Association of Spanish Footballers, won by a vote of 80-56 to succeed Angel Maria Villar, who had headed the organization since July 1988, and will complete the latter's 2017-2020 term.

The Spanish soccer federation on March 16 called for an election to choose a successor for Villar, who was sacked by Spain's Administrative Court for Sport.

Villar had been arrested along with his son, Gorka, and the organization's vice-president, Juan Padron Morales, on allegations of corruption, forgery, criminal mismanagement, misappropriation of funds and asset stripping.