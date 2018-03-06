Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (R) of France in action against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

French center Rudy Gobert recorded a double-double of 21 points and 17 rebounds, helping Utah Jazz to a 94-80 home win over Orlando Magic.

Jazz have recorded their third consecutive win and remain in contention for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Jazz had 11-15 win-loss record with Gobert out with injury, but have managed 15 wins, and just four losses, since his return.

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points and Joe Ingles added another 18.

Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio scored 12 points, captured four rebounds and provided eight assists.

Orlando's Swiss-Montenegrin center recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds but could not stop his team from avoiding its eighth loss in the last 10 games.

Orlando Magic, with a 20-44 record, is among the bottom three teams in the Eastern Conference along with Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.