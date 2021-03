Leandro Narvaez was able to escape poverty in Venezuela thanks to a German-based rugby association that scouted the promising player and funded his trip to Europe.

The Orquídeas Negras (“Black Orchids”) was founded by Venezuelan immigrants in Berlin and runs a rugby club of the same name. Once a year the organization offers young players in Venezuela a contract to come to play in Europe in the hope that they might find a future on the continent. EFE-EPA