Syrian artist Aziz al-Asmar works on a mural depicting a bear and Ukrainian colors with inscription reading in Arabic (R) 'Russian crime..Ukrainian scene' on a wall in Idlib, Syria, 11 April 2022. EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH

Syrian artist Aziz al-Asmar paints a mural on the wall of a destroyed building in Idlib, Syria, 11 April 2022. EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH

Artist Aziz al-Asmar has turned walls in ruins across the Syrian province of Idlib, destroyed during the Syrian civil war, into his canvas to send a message of solidarity to Ukraine.

Idlib, Syria’s last bastion of freedom, was frequently bombed by Russian forces, president Bashar al-Assad’s closest military ally during the eleven-year long conflict, reducing vast areas of the province to rubble.

With his art, Al-Asmar has transformed the destruction into a symbol of solidarity. EFE

bei/mp/ch