The Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson drives to the basket past the Lakers' Tyson Chandler (R) and Josh Hart (L) during match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Lakers' Lonzo Ball drives to the basket during match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Lakers' players Kyle Kuzma (L), LeBron James (2-L), Josh Hart (2-R) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (R) wait for play to start during match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Nets' Jarrett Allen (3-R) tries to drive the Lakers' Kyle Kuzma (R), Tyson Chandler, Ivica Zubac and LeBron James (L) during match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points, including a crucial three-pointer with under 30 seconds left in the game, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 115-110 win at home to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Brooklyn had points from all over the floor, with six players scoring in double digits, although Russell was the only Nets player to break the 20-point barrier.

Not even LeBron James’ 36 points and 13 rebounds could stop Russell, who also had 13 assists and four rebounds, from shining against his former team.

Lonzo Ball added 23 points for LA, while Kyle Kuzma put up his own double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The win leaves the Nets (14-18) in 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, while Los Angeles (18-13) are fourth in the West.