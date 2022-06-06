Kyiv (Ukraine), 05/06/2022.- A crater left by a missile that hit the compound of the Darnytsia Car Repair plant in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 05 June 2022. EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Russia once again on Sunday directly attacked Kyiv and its environs, the first missile attack on the Ukrainian capital in more than a month and coming after Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to hit new targets if Ukraine receives long-range missiles from the US and other Western nations.

Kyiv had not been the target of Russian attacks since April 28, when UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres traveled to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

About 0300 GMT, Russia fired five X-22 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea toward Kyiv, the Ukrainian Military Command reported.