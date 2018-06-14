Artem Dzyuba (red shirt) of Russia scores the 3-0 goal during his team's FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A soccer match against Saudi Arabia in Moscow on June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Osama Hawsawi (2-R) of Saudi Arabia and Fedor Smolov (3-L) of Russia in action during their FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A in Moscow on June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper, Abdullah Almuaiouf, concedes Russia's 4-0 tally during their FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A soccer match in Moscow on June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Substitute Denis Cheryshev powered Russia to a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia here Thursday in the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, the host nation's first international victory since Oct. 7.

The result was exactly what Russia needed amid concerns they would struggle to get out of the group stage.

Saudi Arabia's strategy of trying to control the ball did not work out.

Russia, without putting in an extraordinary performance, led 2-0 by half-time on the strength of Yuri Gazinsky's goal in the 12th minute and the first of Cheryshev's brace in the 43rd.

Cheryshev entered the match at the 24-minute mark, replacing the injured Alan Dzagoev.

Things went from bad to worse for the Saudis in the second half as Aleksandr Golovin sent a ball into the box, where Artem Dzyuba made the most of it, notching a third goal in the 71st minute.

Cheryshev scored his second goal in the 91st and Golovin made it 5-0 in the 92nd, converting on a direct free kick.

Russia takes an early lead in Group A, whose other two teams, Uruguay and Egypt, will face each other Friday.