Russian head coach Sergey Shlyapnikov awaits the start of the Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool E match against the Netherlands at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy, 21 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO BREGANI

The Netherlands' captain, Nimir Abdel-Aziz (right), in action against Russia's Maxim Mihaylov (second from left) and Ilyas Kurkaev (second from right) during a Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool E match at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy, 21 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO BREGANI

Russia's Dmitry Volkov reacts during a Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool E match against the Netherlands at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy, 21 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO BREGANI

Russia got back on track with a confidence-boosting 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21) victory over the Netherlands in second-round Pool E action here Friday at the Volleyball Men's World Championship.

After suffering a pair of losses (to the United States and Serbia) in the five-match first round, Russia showed it is still one of the leading contenders for the title by dominating the Dutch from start to finish.

Dmitry Volkov, who led all scorers with 15 points, gave his team an early 15-11 lead with a phenomenal one-on-one block winner off of a spike by the Netherlands' captain, Nimir Abdel-Aziz.

Egor Kliuka, one of the Russian team's top spikers, wrapped up the victory with a dink on match point that tipped off one blocker and hit the floor.

Russia will next take on Italy, co-host of this quadrennial event along with Bulgaria, on Saturday in Milan in its second of three second-round games in Pool E.

The winner of each of the four second-round pools secures a spot in the third round, while the top two of the second-placed teams also advance.

"We're satisfied with this victory but we know that we can do more," Russia's head coach, Sergey Shlyapnikov, was quoted as saying on the competition's official Web site. "Tomorrow it will be a tough game since Italy play at home and they are supported by their home crowd, but we want to win and will do whatever possible to continue our journey in this World Championship."

The Netherlands' captain, meanwhile, said the team was not up to the task on Friday against a powerhouse opponent.

"If we wanted to win with Russia we needed to do everything perfectly and hope that they were not in a perfect shape. Tonight we did not play at our best. They always put us under pressure, and we suffered a lot," Abdel-Aziz said.