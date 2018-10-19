Russian soccer player Pavel Mamayev is shown on a monitor screen during an appeal hearing at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maxim Shipenkov

Russian soccer player Alexander Kokorin is shown on a monitor screen during an appeal hearing at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maxim Shipenkov

Russian soccer player Alexander Kokorin on a monitor's screen as he attends via video link an appeal hearing at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Moscow City Court Press Service Handout

A Moscow court on Friday dismissed appeals filed by Zenit Russian forward Alexander Kokorin and Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamaev, charged with vandalism and assault, keeping them in pre-trial detention.

Both international players were arrested on Oct. 8 after allegedly assaulting two public servants and a driver in two separate incidents and to date the alleged victims have not withdrawn their complaints or reached settlements with the defendants.

The attorneys of the players, who could face a seven-year jail sentence have to no avail appealed for house arrest or release on bail.

Oleg Popov, Kokorin's attorney, stated that his client's mother Svetlana Kokorina is ready to pay a 10-million-ruble ($160,000) bail.

Popov said that his client did not commit these crimes intentionally and was ready to redeem himself, hinting at political reasons being behind his arrest.

Mamaev's attorney Igor Bushmanow, meanwhile, said he respected the verdict, but that Mamaev's defense would continue fighting.