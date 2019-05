Members of motorcycle club 'Night Wolves' leave the Soviet War Memorial in the Treptower Park, in Berlin, Germany, 09 May 2019. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Members of motorcycle club 'Night Wolves' attend a wreath laying ceremony in respect of the fallen Soviet soldiers of the WWII at the Soviet War Memorial in the Treptower Park, in Berlin, Germany, 09 May 2019. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Detail of a skull on a bike of Russian motorcycle club 'Night Wolves' in Berlin, Germany, 09 May 2019. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Members of Russian motorcycle club 'Night Wolves' drive towards the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 09 May 2019. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

A member of Russian motorcycle club 'Night Wolves' films himself near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 09 May 2019. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Members of Russian motorcycle club the “Night Wolves” rode through the German capital on Thursday as part of their “Victory Tour” from Moscow to Berlin, marking the 74th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The club has been going for 30 years and became the first official motorcycling club in the USSR.

epa-sh