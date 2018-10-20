Nica Digerness (L) and Danny Neudecker (R) of the USA compete in the pairs short program during the 2018 Grand Prix Skate America at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN BRASHEAR

Minerva Fabienne Hase (L) and Nolan Seegert (R) compete in the pairs short program during the 2018 Grand Prix Skate America at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN BRASHEAR

Alexa Scimeca Knierim (L) and Chris Knierm (R) compete in the pairs short program during the 2018 Grand Prix Skate America at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN BRASHEAR

Alisa Efimova (L) and Alexander Korovin (R) compete in the pairs short program during the 2018 Grand Prix Skate America at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN BRASHEAR

Evgenia Tarasova (L) and Vladimir Morozov (R) of Russia compete in the pairs short program during the 2018 Grand Prix Skate America at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN BRASHEAR

Russia clinched the top two spots at the pairs short program on the first day of the 2018 Skate America at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, on Friday.

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov finished first with 71.24 points, while Alisa Efimova and Alexander Korovin finished second with 62.38 points, a press release said.

Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nolan Seegert finished third with 60.04 points.

The United States grabbed the fourth, fifth and seventh place, with Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc - the top American team - finishing fourth with 57.72 points.

"We had some mistakes. I fell down, but that happens," LeDuc said in the statement.

"The audience was super loud out there. It was exciting. Especially in our last minute, they were really amped up and cheering for us and the energy was incredible," Cain added.

Reigning U.S. champions Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim finished fifth with 57.31 points, while Nica Digerness and Danny Neudecker, who made their senior Grand Prix Series debut, finished seventh with 51.56 points.

The skating event is being held between Oct. 19-21 and will feature 60 athletes representing more than 16 nations competing over three days in ladies, men's, pairs and ice dance.