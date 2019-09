A file undated handout picture made available by the NASA on 07 June 2011 shows the International Space Station together with the Endeavour space shuttle. EPA/NASA / HANDOUT

Student Russian scientists have patented a system of devices to remove space garbage from the Earth's orbit.

Russia's Ministry of Education and Science said on Thursday that students at Bauman Moscow State Technical University have developed a “unique system of spacecraft to clean the circumferential orbit of the upper stages of carrier rockets and other large objects”.