A part of a rocket is seen near the Teteriv village not far from Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 31 March 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

Russian troops are withdrawing from areas around Kyiv and the northern region of Chernihiv but communities on the outskirts of the capital, close to the front lines neither feel safe nor have much confidence in peace talks that resumed via video conference Friday.

The Russian army has “partially” withdrawn from the Kyiv Oblast and returning toward the border with Belarus due to heavy losses and its failure to blockade and capture the capital,” the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said in a statement, adding that invading troops would concentrate their efforts on regions of eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities recaptured a number of towns and settlements to the northwest of Kyiv but said Russian servicemen remain present in the strategically significant cities of Bucha and Hostomel. Kyiv officials asked displaced residents not to return to those cities, both on the outskirts of the capital, amid fears Russian troops had planted mines and poisoned water systems.

