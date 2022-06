Ukrainian soldiers patrol along a deserted village near of war front in Ruska Lozova, Ukraine, 27 May 2022 (issued on 01 June 2022). EFE/Esteban Biba

Ukrainian soldiers patrol along a deserted village near of war front in Ruska Lozova, Ukraine, 27 May 2022 (issued on 02 June 2022). EFE/Esteban Biba

An Ukrainian soldier looks at a dog as he patrols along a deserted village near of war front in Ruska Lozova, Ukraine, 27 May 2022 (issued on 02 June 2022). EFE/Esteban Biba

Resident Efarova Malyna Semenivta, 60, talks to Agencia EFE reporters in her almost deserted village near of war front in Ruska Lozova, Ukraine, 27 May 2022 (issued on 02 June 2022).EFE/Esteban Biba

Eighty year-old Efarova Malyna Semenivta lives in a house that has been loaned to her after hers was wrecked during fighting in the village of Ruska Lozova, north of Kharkiv.

People living on the outskirts of Kharkiv, the vast majority older people, live a lonely life in desolate villages that have been severely damaged since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. EFE