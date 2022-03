Ryan Reynolds with Walker Scobell on the set of The Adam Project. EFE/Doane Gregory/Netflix/Handout. EFE

Coming off the back of last year’s release Free Guy, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has teamed up with director Shawn Levy once again for The Adam Project, a sci-fi tale that pays homage to the Steven Spielberg golden years of the 1980s.

The movie provides a space for Reynolds to maximize one of his principal features, his sense of humor.

Growing up with three older brothers, Reynolds told Efe in an interview Tuesday that being witty became a survival skill or sorts.

(...)