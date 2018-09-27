Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia reacts during her quarter final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their quarter final match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia during their quarter final match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in their quarter final match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus advanced on Thursday to Wuhan Open semifinal after eliminating Dominika Cibulkova 7-5, 6-3.

Sabalenka needed one hour and 23 minutes to beat 2016 runner-up Cibulkova of Slovakia in their first career encounter.

"It was not an easy match because she's moving really well and she puts a lot of balls in," Sabalenka said during her on-court interview.

"She put pressure on me. Sometimes the game was going up, sometimes down. Well, I'm so happy that I finish this match with win," she added.

The 20-year-old Sabalenka is to next take on Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who prevailed over 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.