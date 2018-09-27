Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus advanced on Thursday to Wuhan Open semifinal after eliminating Dominika Cibulkova 7-5, 6-3.
Sabalenka needed one hour and 23 minutes to beat 2016 runner-up Cibulkova of Slovakia in their first career encounter.
"It was not an easy match because she's moving really well and she puts a lot of balls in," Sabalenka said during her on-court interview.
"She put pressure on me. Sometimes the game was going up, sometimes down. Well, I'm so happy that I finish this match with win," she added.
The 20-year-old Sabalenka is to next take on Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who prevailed over 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.