Two fans fight over Aryna Sabalenka's headband during day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Katie Boulter of Great Britain during day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Katie Boulter of Great Britain during day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Katie Boulter of Great Britain in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Katie Boulter of Great Britain (L) shakes hands with Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the net after their match during day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Katie Boulter in straight sets on Wednesday to progress to the third round of the Australian Open.

The 11th seed from Belarus, last year's WTA Newcomer of the Year, routed Boulter 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 13 minutes.

Sabalenka, currently world number 11, played a power-packed game replete with big serves and strong strokes against her British opponent, who put up a tough fight.

The Briton grabbed a break in the opening game after the Belarusian led 40-15, but Sabalenka wrestled back control and took the first set with several strong forehands.

Sabalenka blasted out two more winners and two fewer unforced errors than Boulter in the opening set.

She will now play Amanda Anisimova, who reached the third round of a Grand Slam event for the first time in her career by downing 24th-seed Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-0, 6-2 earlier on Wednesday.