Caroline Garcia of France reacts during her third-round match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roman Pilipey

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during her women's third-round singles match against Caroline Garcia of France at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roman Pilipey

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, world No. 16, on Thursday stunned defending champion Caroline Garcia of France, world No. 8, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3) and 6-0, to advance to the quarterfinals of the China Open, a WTA hard-court event.

The start was tough and aggressive from both players, who broke each other's serves several times in a first set that was evenly matched, although Garcia managed to win it, breaking Sabalenka's last serve.

The 20-year-old Sabalenka, who has claimed her lone two titles (New Haven and Wuhan) during this season, had a remarkable reaction in the following two sets.

The young Belarusian player bounced back from a 0-3 deficit to a 6-6 draw, and won it on the tie-breaker, before topping Garcia 6-0 in the third to qualify for the quarterfinals.

"There are no words to explain what happened today, now I am happy with this victory," Sabalenka said after the match.

"I was very lucky to win the second set. After that, I do not know what happened to (Garcia), but she did not perform as well as in the first and second sets," Sabalenka added. "I do not know what happened to her."

The Belorussian player had reached the last-16 round having upset Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza 7-5, 6-4, and is set to "take on another on-fire player as she faces China's No.1, Wang Qiang," the WTA website said.

Wang reached the quarterfinals in the tournament alongside Denmark's second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, China's Zhang Shuai and the eighth-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan.