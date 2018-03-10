Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Sachia Vickery of USA during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sachia Vickery of the United States Friday sent Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza crashing out of the second round of Indian Wells in a 2-6, 7-5 and 6-1 victory in two hours and 12 minutes.

Vickery, 22, and ranked 100 in the world won the first victory of her career against a Top 20 rival.

Muguruza, ranked third in WTA, collapsed after a first set where she exhibited a solid and effective play in spite of the strong wind blowing in from the Californian desert.

However, Vickery recovered and after going down 2-4 in the second set made use of her aggression and dexterity from the baseline to go, little by little diminishing the confidence of Muguruza with precise blows and a fantastic parallel backhand that put the audience on their feet.

During the key moment of the match, with 6-5 in favor of Vickery, the game lasted for more than 10 minutes and ended up in a victory for Vickery, clearly the crowd favorite, after four set points.

In the third set, Muguruza was but a shadow of herself overwhelmed by her rival who will next be put to test against Japan's Naomi Osaka.

"Honestly I couldn't believe it. I just tried to fight every point and just hang in there. The crowd was amazing and got behind me," she added, making a hand gesture with her arms folded in a tribute to Wakanda from the movie Black Panther.