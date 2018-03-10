Sachia Vickery of the United States Friday sent Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza crashing out of the second round of Indian Wells in a 2-6, 7-5 and 6-1 victory in two hours and 12 minutes.
Vickery, 22, and ranked 100 in the world won the first victory of her career against a Top 20 rival.
Muguruza, ranked third in WTA, collapsed after a first set where she exhibited a solid and effective play in spite of the strong wind blowing in from the Californian desert.
However, Vickery recovered and after going down 2-4 in the second set made use of her aggression and dexterity from the baseline to go, little by little diminishing the confidence of Muguruza with precise blows and a fantastic parallel backhand that put the audience on their feet.
During the key moment of the match, with 6-5 in favor of Vickery, the game lasted for more than 10 minutes and ended up in a victory for Vickery, clearly the crowd favorite, after four set points.
In the third set, Muguruza was but a shadow of herself overwhelmed by her rival who will next be put to test against Japan's Naomi Osaka.
"Honestly I couldn't believe it. I just tried to fight every point and just hang in there. The crowd was amazing and got behind me," she added, making a hand gesture with her arms folded in a tribute to Wakanda from the movie Black Panther.