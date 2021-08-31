Belgium's Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes (R) speaks with a resident as she unveils a plaque during the celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the DR Congo's independence from Belgium in the Brussels district of Matonge, in Brussels, Belgium. EFE/EPA/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Safeguarding African heritage in the heart of Europe

Just a few streets from the heart of Brussels and its European Union institutions lies Matonge, a vibrant neighbourhood characterised by its bustling Afro-Belgian population.

Living side-by-side with Europe's power brokers, this African diaspora, one of the largest in Europe, maintains and honors its heritage in everyday life.

Born and raised in Belgium to African parents, many of Matonge’s residents, especially the youth, face identity issues between their African origins and European upbringing. EFE