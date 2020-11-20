This year’s harvest of saffron, one Iran’s stellar products that is a staple of its traditional medicine and cuisine, has been hampered by Covid-19 restrictions which have taken a major toll on the world’s largest producer of the sought-after spice.



The shortage of laborers to collect and process the flowers this year has severely affected the “red gold” industry, a major source of income in a country that produces more than 90 percent of the world's saffron.



Since the first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Iran in February, more than 42,000 people have died and about 800,000 have been infected, leading authorities to apply temporary limits on travel between cities as well as on working hours. EFE-EPA



