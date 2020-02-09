A view of the baths of one the oldest monasteries in the Holy Land founded in the fourth century in Gaza by Hilarion, the first Palestinian monk. 9 February 2020. EFE/ Laura Fernández Palomo

A view of mosaics in the courtyard of one of the oldest monasteries in the Holy Land founded in the fourth century in Gaza by Hilarion, the first Palestinian monk. 9 February 2019. EFE/ Laura Fernández Palomo

Hilarion the Great, considered the first Palestinian monk, founded in the fourth century one of the oldest monasteries in the Holy Land.

Churches, a hostel and a large Roman bath, show how pilgrims made this the center of Palestinian monastic life.