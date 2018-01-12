Drivers of Toyota Giniel De Villiers, of South Africa, and Dirk Von Zitzewitz, of Germany, compete during the sixth stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally in the region of Imata, Peru, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Qatar driver Nasser Al Attiyah and French driver Matthieu Baumel of Toyota compete during the sixth stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally in the region of Imata, Peru, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

French drivers Stephane Peterhansel and Jean Paul Cottret of Peugeot compete during the sixth stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally in the region of Imata, Peru, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Spanish drivers Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz of Peugeot compete during the sixth stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally in the region of Imata, Peru, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Peugeot) won the car race in Thursday's sixth stage of Dakar Rally 2018 to emerge as the only serious obstacle to reigning champion Stephane Peterhansel's bid for a 14th title.

Sainz, 55, finished the course 4 minutes and 6 seconds ahead of his Peugeot teammate and now trails the Frenchman by 27:10 in the general classification.

The third-place driver, Dutchman Bernhard ten Brinke (Toyota), is 1 hour, 20 minutes behind Peterhansel and nearly 60 minutes off the pace of Sainz.

Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) came third on the stage, followed by South Africa's Giniel de Villiers (Toyota) and another member of the Peugeot team, French driver Cyril Despres.

Thursday's course began in Arequipa, Peru, before taking competitors into Bolivia along the shores of Lake Titicaca, the world's highest navigable body of water.

Racers will get a rest day on Friday to help them acclimate to the high altitudes of the Bolivian altiplano and prepare for the eight remaining days of the contest, which ends Jan. 20 in Cordoba, Argentina.