An undated file photograph shows the leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party Adolf Hitler gesturing during a speech. EPA/STRINGER

Letters written by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and clothing and jewelry belonging to his wife Eva Braun are just some of the controversial objects that will go under the hammer in Munich on Wednesday despite the outrage of the European Jewish Association.

The objects will be auctioned as part of the German Historical Collectibles from 1919 Onwards sale organized by German house Hermann Historica.