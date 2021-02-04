Salma Hayek: 'It saddens me to think about what might happen to cinema'

Salma Hayek is enjoying working with streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon, but the Mexican film star says she is worried about the uncertainty affecting the movie industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen theaters across the world close.

“Romantically, it makes me very sad to think about what may happen to cinema. I suffer it. I suffer it. (...) I’m in love with the magic of going to the theater and seeing how that curtain opens and takes you to another universe, while being in a room full of strangers who share the same dreams”, the actress told Efe in an interview.

On Friday, Hayek is releasing the movie Bliss (Amazon), a very particular combination of science fiction and sentimental drama in which she shares the screen with Owen Wilson.

Bliss tells the story of Greg (Wilson), a man who is suffering at work right after getting a divorce, and Isabel (Hayek), an enigmatic woman who claims that the life he perceives is just a bad replica of the real universe, which is absolutely perfect.

The movie could be seen as Matrix with a twist, but Bliss is not interested in dystopias or technological conspiracies: rather, it sends a message of faith in humanity and touches on intimate affairs such as family, love, addictions and the meaning of life. EFE-EPA

dvp/mg/ks