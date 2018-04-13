Lazio's Ramos Luiz Felipe (left) and Salzburg's Fredrik Gulbrandsen go up for a ball during the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie on Thursday, April 12, in Salzburg, Austria. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Lazio's Ciro Immobile (left) puts the ball past Salzburg goalkeeper Alexander Walke in the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday, April 12, in Salzburg, Austria. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Salzburg's Stefan Lainer (right) celebrates after scoring the decisive goal against Lazio in the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie on Thursday, April 12, in Salzburg, Austria. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Reb Bull Salzburg celebrate after winning their Europa League quarterfinal against Lazio on Thursday, April 12, in Salzburg, Austria. EFE-EPA/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Trailing 5-3 overall late in their Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Lazio, Red Bull Salzburg scored three goals in four minutes here Thursday to defeat the Italian side 6-5 and claim a berth in the semifinals.

Lazio began the night with a 4-2 advantage from the first leg in Rome and the visitors were firmly in command for the opening 45 minutes at Red Bull Arena, which saw only two shots.

Ciro Immobile scored in the 55th minute to increase Lazio's lead, but Moanes Dabbur got a goal for the hosts a minute later, thanks largely to a fortunate deflection.

The Salzburg onslaught began in the 72nd minute, with a strike from distance by Amadou Haidara to make it 2-1 on the night for the hosts and 5-4 overall in favor of the Italian squad.

Hwang Hee-chan exploited a Lazio defensive blunder in the 74th minute to level the aggregate at 5-5 and Stefan Lanier scored off a corner in the 76th to put his team ahead to stay.

Salzburg are headed to the semifinals of a European tournament for the first time since 1994, when they lost the UEFA Cup final to Inter Milan.