Samaritans attend a sunrise service atop Mount Gerizim, which overlooks the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, to mark Sukkot. The seven-day biblical Jewish holiday celebrated on the 15th day of the seventh month, Tishrei, is a commemoration of the 40-year period in which, according to the Torah, the Jews wandered in the desert, living in temporary shelters called sukkah. The Samaritan religion is descended from the ancient Israelite tribes of Menashe and Efraim, with its community today numbering less than 800 people, half of which live on Mount Grizim in the West Bank and the other half in Holon, next to Tel Aviv.

A Visual Story by Epa's Alaa Badarneh