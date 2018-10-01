Edgar Barreto (L) of Sampdoria and Spal's Filippo Costa battle for the ball during a Serie A match on Monday, Oct. 1. at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy. EFE-EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Sampdoria's Karol Linetty scores a goal against Spal in a Serie A match at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy, on Monday, Oct. 2. EFE-EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Sampdoria celebrate their victory over Spal in a Serie A match on Monday, Oct. 1, at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy. EFE-EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Sampdoria defeated Spal 2-1 here Monday to return to the win column after a loss and two draws in their last three Serie A matches.

The visitors scored first on a strike in the 20th minute by Alberto Paloschi, but Karol Linetty replied for the hosts just five minutes later with an assist from Fabio Quagliarella.

Sampdoria were much the better side in the second half and pulled ahead in the 60th minute with Gregoire Defrel's goal.

Quagliarella also assisted on the second goal.

For Spal, it was a third consecutive loss.

The victory lifts Sampdoria to 11 points from seven matches, good enough for 8th place. They trail cross-town rivals Genova by a point, though the second club have a game in hand.

Spal, with 9 points from seven, are 13th in Serie A.