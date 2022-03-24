A Ukrainian refugee boy plays at the Humanitarian Aid Center at the Ptak Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, 23 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ALBERT ZAWADA

Volunteers sort humanitarian aid at the Pilgrim's House in Briukhovychi, near Lviv, western Ukraine, 23 March 2022. EFE/EPA/Wojtek Jargilo

A teenage girl plays the video game Fortnite, on an Apple iPhone X in Billerica, Massachusetts, USA, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/CJ GUNTHER

When the makers of Fortnite decided to donate all real money in-game purchases to charitable organizations providing relief for Ukraine, contributions skyrocketed to $50 million in just two days.

That sum of money is growing.

Fortnite’s developers Epic Games announced in a March 20 statement that for a period of two weeks all net proceeds would be donated to United Nations organizations UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the refugee agency, as well as to NGO Direct Relief.

The feat is a testament to the immense popularity of the battle royale game, whose cartoonish characters have kept teenagers glued to screens since its release in 2017 and even influenced football celebrations — see: Antoine Griezmann.

(...)