Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin during the second day of the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Finland's new prime minister Sanna Marin was at the center of a recent fake news report that not only went viral on social media but was taken seriously by established news outlets around the world.

Marin is planning to reduce Finland's work schedule to six hours a day, four days a week so people could enjoy more free time, the articles claimed.