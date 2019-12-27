Santa Claus visits children's hospital in Russia

A Russian rescuer dressed in costumes of Father Frost (or Ded Moroz, or Santa Claus) greets small patients from outside through a window of Morozovskaya Children's hospital during a charity landing party of Fathers Frost organized for seriously-ill children ahead of the upcoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Moscow, Russia, 27 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian firemen and rescuers dressed in costumes of Father Frost (or Ded Moroz, or Santa Claus) descend along a wall from the roof of Morozovskaya Children's hospital during a charity landing party of Fathers Frost organized for seriously-ill children ahead of the upcoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Moscow, Russia, 27 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A Russian rescuer dressed in costumes of Father Frost (or Ded Moroz, or Santa Claus) greets small patients from outside through a window of Morozovskaya Children's hospital during a charity landing party of Fathers Frost organized for seriously-ill children ahead of the upcoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Moscow, Russia, 27 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian firemen and rescuers dressed in costumes of Father Frost (or Ded Moroz, or Santa Claus) descend along a wall from the roof of Morozovskaya Children's hospital during a charity landing party of Fathers Frost organized for seriously-ill children ahead of the upcoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Moscow, Russia, 27 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian firemen and rescuers dressed in costumes of Father Frost (or Ded Moroz, or Santa Claus) descend along a wall from the roof of Morozovskaya Children's hospital during a charity landing party of Fathers Frost organized for seriously-ill children ahead of the upcoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Moscow, Russia, 27 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A Russian rescuer dressed in costumes of Father Frost (or Ded Moroz, or Santa Claus) greets a small patient from outside through a window of Morozovskaya Children's hospital during a charity landing party of Fathers Frost organized for seriously-ill children ahead of the upcoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Moscow, Russia, 27 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian firemen and rescuers dressed in costumes of Father Frost (or Ded Moroz, or Santa Claus) descend along a wall from the roof of Morozovskaya Children's hospital during a charity landing party of Fathers Frost organized for seriously-ill children ahead of the upcoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Moscow, Russia, 27 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian firemen and rescuers dressed in costumes of Father Frost (or Ded Moroz, or Santa Claus) descend along a wall from the roof of Morozovskaya Children's hospital during a charity landing party of Fathers Frost organized for seriously-ill children ahead of the upcoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Moscow, Russia, 27 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A Russian rescuer dressed in costumes of Father Frost (or Ded Moroz, or Santa Claus) greets small patients from outside through a window of Morozovskaya Children's hospital during a charity landing party of Fathers Frost organized for seriously-ill children ahead of the upcoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Moscow, Russia, 27 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY