Firefighter Gergo Csatari, dressed as Santa Claus, enters through a window into the Children's Hospital of Debrecen University in Debrecen, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT

Firefighter Mate Fegyverneki, dressed as Santa Claus, enters through a window into the Children's Hospital of Debrecen University in Debrecen, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT

A man dressed as Santa Claus gives a gift to a child in the Pal Heim Children's Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT

A child whispers to a man dressed as Santa Claus in the Pal Heim Children's Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT

A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus enters through a window into the Pal Heim Children's Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT

A man dressed as Santa Claus gives a gift to a child in the Pal Heim Children's Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT

Firefighter Mate Fegyverneki, dressed as Santa Claus, enters through a window into the Children's Hospital of Debrecen University in Debrecen, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT

A man dressed as Santa Claus arrives with a three wheeled chopper at the Pal Heim Children's Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT

Men dressed as Santa Claus arrive at the Pal Heim Children's Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT