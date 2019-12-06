Men dressed as Santa Claus have visited young patients to give out presents at Pal Heim Children's Hospital in Budapest and Children's Hospital of Debrecen University in Debrecen, Hungary.
A visual story by Balazs Mohai
Firefighter Gergo Csatari, dressed as Santa Claus, enters through a window into the Children's Hospital of Debrecen University in Debrecen, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT
Firefighter Mate Fegyverneki, dressed as Santa Claus, enters through a window into the Children's Hospital of Debrecen University in Debrecen, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT
A man dressed as Santa Claus gives a gift to a child in the Pal Heim Children's Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT
A child whispers to a man dressed as Santa Claus in the Pal Heim Children's Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT
A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus enters through a window into the Pal Heim Children's Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT
Firefighter Mate Fegyverneki, dressed as Santa Claus, enters through a window into the Children's Hospital of Debrecen University in Debrecen, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT
A man dressed as Santa Claus arrives with a three wheeled chopper at the Pal Heim Children's Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT
Men dressed as Santa Claus arrive at the Pal Heim Children's Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT
