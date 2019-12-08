Runners in various cities around the world took to the tarmac sporting Santa Claus costumes on Sunday to raise money for different causes.
A visual story by Epa photographers.
Several runners, disguised as Santa Claus, take part in the 8th Santa Claus Race in a foggy day in Madrid, Spain, 08 December 2019. EPA/Luca Piergiovanni
Santa runners prepare for the annual Santa Run in London, Britain, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
People dressed in costumes participate in the Santa Claus Fun Run in Riga, Latvia, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS
Women take photos as they participates in the Santa Claus Fun Run in Riga, Latvia, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS
A costumed man participates with his dog in the Santa Claus Fun Run in Riga, Latvia, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS
Thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus gather for the annual Osaka Great Santa Run at Osaka Castle Park in Osaka, Japan, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES
Several runners, disguised as Santa Claus, take part in the 8th Santa Claus Race in a foggy day in Madrid, Spain, 08 December 2019. EPA/Luca Piergiovanni
People dressed in costumes participate in the Santa Claus Fun Run in Riga, Latvia, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS
Thousands of Santa runners gather in Victoria Park for the annual Santa Run in London, Britain, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
People dressed in costumes participate in the Santa Claus Fun Run in Riga, Latvia, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS
Runners in various cities around the world took to the tarmac sporting Santa Claus costumes on Sunday to raise money for different causes.
A visual story by Epa photographers.