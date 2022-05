General view of floats today in the framework of the Festival of Flowers, in the municipality of Santa Lucia in the department of Francisco Morazan, Honduras 28 May 2022. EFE/Gustavo Amador

The picturesque municipality of Santa Lucía near the Hondurasian capital, Tegucigalpa, is a major tourist draw due to the many attractions it offers, including the flowers grown by its inhabitants.

Located 9 km (6 miles) from Tegucigalpa, Santa Lucía’s famed flower festival resumed on May 20 in the La Laguna plaza after a gap caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which began to spread in Honduras in March 2020. EFE