Valencia forward Santi Mina tries to escape the clutches of CD Ebro's Jon Ander during a Copa del Rey match on Tuesday, Oct. 30, in Zaragoza, Spain. EFE-EPA/Javier Cebollada

Valencia CF's Carlos Soler (R) and CD Ebro's Gerrit race for a ball during a Copa del Rey match on Tuesday, Oct. 30, in Zaragoza, Spain. EFE-EPA/ Javier Cebollada

CD Ebro goalkeeper Salva (C) punches the ball away from Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby (L) during a Copa del Rey match on Tuesday, Oct. 30, in Zaragoza, Spain. EFE-EPA/Javier Cebollada

Santi Mina scored twice here Tuesday to give Valencia CF a 2-1 win over third-division side C.D. Ebro in the first leg of a Copa del Rey round-of-32 tie.

The hosts, who played 61 minutes with only 10 men, gave a good account of themselves in front of some 15,000 people at Zaragoza's La Romareda stadium.

Valencia seemed content to wait for their chances and didn't seriously threaten the Ebro goal until the 23rd minute, when Kevin Gameiro forced a save from keeper Salva.

Even after going down to 10 men in the 29th minute with the expulsion of Tiago Portuga for a second yellow card, Ebro went on absorbing the pressure and ended the first half with a clean sheet.

The visitors nearly broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, but Kang In's strike bounced off the post.

Six minutes later, a Valencia giveaway in midfield led to a free kick for Ebro and Jon Ander got his head to Sergio Cortes' strike to put the home side ahead 1-0.

Mina, back in action after missing two months to injury, equalized for Valencia in the 71st minute and scored the eventual winner 9 minutes later.