Salman Al-Faraj (L) of Saudi Arabia and Ahmed Fathi of Egypt in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary (R) in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Mohamed Salah of Egypt in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Saudi Arabia on Monday earned a last minute 2-1 consolation win over Egypt in their last Group A clash, as both teams had already been eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, while Saudi Arabia's Salman Al-Faraj drew level in the first-half stoppage minute on their second penalty.

During stoppage time, however, Salem Al-Dawsari scored the winner for Saudi Arabia, getting the ball past Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who at age 45 became the oldest player ever to compete in the World Cup.