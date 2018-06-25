Salman Al-Faraj (L) of Saudi Arabia and Ahmed Fathi of Egypt in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary (R) in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Mohamed Salah of Egypt in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Saudi Arabia on Monday earned a last-minute 2-1 consolation win over Egypt in their final game of Group A, as both teams had already been eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Monday's game was bittersweet for many Egypt fans, however, with the bright spot being goalkeeper Essam El Hadary making history as the oldest player to compete in the tournament at 45 years, four months and nine days.

Salah, who scored the opener in the 22nd minute, tied Egypt's World Cup scoring record, matching the late Abdulrahman Fawzi's two goals in 1934.

The Liverpool star, who had successfully converted a penalty in their 3-1 loss to Russia in the previous match, got Egypt onto the scoreboard with a nice touch, seizing on a pass from Abdalla Said.

Salah made the most of his speed, which had propelled him to become the English Premier League's all-time top scorer, amd after controlling Said's pass put the ball past Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Yasser Al-Mosailem.

Just one minute later, Salah had a chance to double the score, but his shot went just wide.

Having squandered several more chances, Egypt's lead was threatened in the 39th minute, when referee Wilmar Roldan awarded Saudi Arabia a penalty after defender Ahmed Fathi blocked the ball with his hand.

Veteran keeper El Hadary made the most of his years of experience, however, as he touched Fahad al-Muwallad's kick into the post.

Saudi Arabia's second chance at a penalty kick proved a success, which Roldan awarded after consulting with the VAR, with Salman Al-Faraj converting it to draw level two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Saudi Arabia controlled the match for most of the second half, but without any change in the score until the third minute of the stoppage time, when Salem Al-Dawsari scored the winner for Saudi Arabia from close range.

Monday's win partly redeemed Saudi Arabia's poor image in the 2018 World Cup, after getting destroyed 5-0 by Russia in the opening match, while Egypt's dream of finally tasting a World Cup win disappeared, despite high hopes heading into their first tournament in 28 years.