Two men face off underwater off Carchuna Beach at Motril, Spain, on Aug. 30, 2022, for the Underwater Chess Tournament. EFE/Alba Feixas

Savins Puertas on Tuesday won the Underwater Chess Tournament for the second time off Carchuna Beach, in Motril, Spain, a competition that included just one match between two players some 50 meters (yards) from shore and at a depth of about five meters.

Emerging victorious in the tourney, which was not held for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, was Savins Puertas, who defeated fellow Spaniard Jorge Fernandez Montoro, the winner of the unusual competition on five previous occasions and who replaced Peruvian international chess master Ivan Vazquez Tello at the last minute.

The match lasted about 25 minutes and included about 50 moves in all. It was dominated from the start by Fernandez Montoro, playing black, but despite that Puertas managed to secure the win by astute play in the final stretch.