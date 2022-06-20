A view of some of the decor inside the Scandal Room, which first opened in 2017 and "offers a unique experience for those who want to see with their own eyes where the Watergate" break-in was coordinated, the Managing Director of The Watergate Hotel, Spain's Manuel Martinez, said in an interview with Efe. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Fifty years after the notorious June 1972 burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel and Office Complex, a scandal that led two years later to then-US President Richard Nixon's resignation, guests willing to pay a hefty price can place themselves at one of the major crime scenes of American politics.

Now known as the "Scandal Room," everything inside the Watergate Hotel's former Room 214 evokes the failed spying operation planned and carried out by Nixon's re-election campaign.

At a price of around $1,500 per night, the redesigned Scandal Room, first opened in 2017, "offers a unique experience for those who want to see with their own eyes where the Watergate" break-in was coordinated, the managing director of the hotel, Spain's Manuel Martinez, told Efe.

"Customers are drawn to the scandal that began here," he said while offering a tour of the space that was immortalized in films such as "All the President's Men" and "Forrest Gump" and the TV series "Gaslit."

Watergate, now universally associated with Nixon's political downfall in 1974, is really the name of a complex of buildings that was constructed in the 1960s and 1970s in Washington DC on the banks of the Potomac River and included luxury apartments, offices and a hotel.

(...)