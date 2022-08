Two years after a massive explosion that rocked the port of Beirut and killed over 200 people, Elias has rebuilt his home in Karantina, the neighborhood adjacent to the port, with makeshift furniture.



But Elias is an exception in Karantina, which has been scarred since the blast and never been the same since. His neighbor’s home is still in ruins and the streets of the working class neighborhood are empty after many of its residents chose to leave after the devastating explosion.

(...)