Nadiya Zayika holds her granddaughter Veronica in a place that was provided by a priest for a temporary living to Nadiya and Yuriy, and some of their family members, close to their house that was destroyed during the Russian attacks, in Moshchun village, Kyiv region, Ukraine, 20 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Nadiya Zayika looks at the burned pile of items as she cleans from the rubble the area around her house that was destroyed during the Russian attacks, in Moshchun village, Kyiv region, Ukraine, 18 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Nadiya Zayika (R) with her grandchildren Veronica (C) and Kyrylo (L) on a playground, in Moshchun village, Kyiv region, Ukraine, 20 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Nadiya Zayika (L) together with her husband Yuriy Zayika visit their house that was destroyed during the Russian attacks, in Moshchun village, Kyiv region, Ukraine, 11 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Nadiya and Yuriy Zayika’s peaceful life in Moshchun was turned on its head by Russia’s invasion.

The couple returned to the village just outside Kyiv on April 22 to find their home, which they had once shared with their son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, reduced to rubble and ash.

For now, the couple and their family are being hosted by a local priest, but they hope to rebuild their home on the same plot of scorched land.

(...)