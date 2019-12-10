Scavenging e-waste in Nairobi's slums

An electronic repair man works on a radio using a piece of a discarded motherboard found and sold by a scavenger in Korogocho slum, adjacent to Dandora dumpsite, Nairobi, Kenya, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWAT

A pile of discarded alkaline and zinc carbon batteries are stored before being shipped to Europe for safe processing at the recycling facility of the WEEE Center in Nairobi, Kenya, 03 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A child stands in front of her house in Korogocho slum, adjacent to Dandora dumpsite, Nairobi, Kenya, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Discarded hard drives and circuit boards are seen at the recycling facility of the WEEE Center in Nairobi, Kenya, 03 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A man reacts as he burns a discarded motor to extract copper from it at Dandora dumpsite, Nairobi, Kenya, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A woman wears a Santa Claus hat she found in the rubbish in the spirit of the season poses for a photographer at Dandora dumpsite, Nairobi, Kenya, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Workers dismantle various electronic devices at the recycling facility of the WEEE Center in Nairobi, Kenya, 03 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A man stands on top of a mountain of garbage at Dandora dumpsite, Nairobi, Kenya, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Women gather around a truck full of garbage to find valuables at Dandora dumpsite, Nairobi, Kenya, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Batteries burn as men try to extract copper from a discarded motor at Dandora dumpsite, Nairobi, Kenya, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Assorted electronics are displayed for a sale on the street in Korogocho slum, adjacent to Dandora dumpsite, Nairobi, Kenya, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA