The overall leader, British Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott, puts on the pink jersey on the podium following the eighteenth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 196 km from Abbiategrasso-Prato Nevoso, in Prato Nevoso, Italy, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

German rider Maximilian Schachmann of Quick-Step Floors sprints to win the eighteenth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 196 km from Abbiategrasso-Prato Nevoso, in Prato Nevoso, Italy, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

German rider Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) clinched Thursday's 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia, while British cyclist Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retained the overall lead.

Schachmann clocked a time of four hours, 55 minutes and 42 seconds, 10 seconds ahead of Spain's Ruben Plaza (Israel Cycling Academy), with whom he led the day's breakaway during the 196-kilometer (122-mile) stage.

Although Yates remains the overall leader, he saw his advantage over second-place Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) decrease to 28 seconds.

The first of the three final mountain stages, coming before the flat final stretch, was a disappointment, except for the last couple of kilometers.

At the Prato Nevoso climb, with 14 km to go, the lead pack saw a breakaway, which included Schachmann, Mattia Cattaneo (Androni-Sidermec-Bottecchia) and Plaza.

Then Schachmann launched a final push with less than a kilometer to go before the finish line to snatch the win.

Friday's stage will be the 185-km run between Venaria Reale and Bardonecchia.