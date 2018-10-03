Lokomotiv's Dmitry Barinov goes to ground in a dual with Schalke 04 midfielder Omar Mascarell during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Oct. 3, in Moscow. EFE-EPA/Sergei Chirikov

Weston McKennie (R) celebrates with his Schalke teammates after scoring the winning goal against Lokomotiv Moscow in a Champions League match on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Moscow. EFE-EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Lokomotiv defender Bryan Idowu (L) vies for the ball with Schalke 04's Suat Serdar during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Oct. 3, in Moscow. EFE-EPA/Sergei Chirikov

Schalke 04 came away from Wednesday's Champions League match here against Lokomotiv Moscow with all three points thanks to a goal in the final two minutes by US midfielder Weston McKennie.

Lokomotiv, who fell 3-0 to Galatasaray in their Champions opener, started positively on a cold, rainy night in Moscow only to collide with a solid visiting defense.

What turned out to be the hosts' only shot of the night came about mid-way through the first half, when Dmitry Barinov controlled the ball after a block by Schalke defender Salif Sane and let loose from close range, forcing a good save from keeper Ralf Fährmann.

The home side dominated possession for the rest of the half and went forward with ease, but could not breach the Schalke wall.

The initiative gradually shifted to the visitors in the second half, yet the goal came only in the 88th minute, when 20-year-old McKennie jumped over a defender and got his head to Yevhen Konoplyanka's corner kick.

Schalke, with 4 points from two matches, share the lead in Group D with Porto, one point ahead of Galatasaray. Lokomotiv remain without a point.